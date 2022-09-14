Police Officer-led Gang Busted for Running Scam Car Business in Islamabad

The Islamabad Police have apprehended a gang running a fraudulent rent-a-car and car dealership that was allegedly run by a police officer at the Police Lines Headquarters.

A citizen named Aon Abbas registered a complaint at the Bani Gala police station against a group of people that were purportedly running a joint car dealership in Ramzan Market, Bani Gala

According to the complainant’s written statement, the dealership has been illegally selling the cars of the local residents, including those of the police officer’s colleagues. He mentioned that the gang has closed the showroom and run away with millions of rupees.

The police have started an investigation and are currently looking for the suspects.

In other news, ICT Police have arrested three members of a gang for deception and fraud and seized Rs. 1.6 million in cash from their possession.

The Islamabad Police are reportedly making efforts to crack down on criminal activities in the federal capital in a bid to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city.

On Monday, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, met with the Director General (DG) of the Pakistan Rangers, Major General Mohammad Gaddafi, to discuss a joint plan of action to improve security arrangements in Islamabad and discussed various options to enhance security in the twin cities.