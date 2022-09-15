Education Minister Asks Private Schools and Colleges to Review Fee Structure

Federal Minister for Education, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has said that private educational institutes should not work as commercial institutions.

The Minister also urged the private educational institutions to review their fees.

Addressing the Prize Distribution Ceremony among the students of Centralized Annual Examination 2022 (Class 5-8) at Islamabad Model College for Girls F/6-2 organized by the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), the Minister vowed to achieve a 100% literacy rate in educational institutions in the federal capital.

The Minister said the performance of federal educational institutions is commendable. However, he stressed the need for qualified and trained teaching staff at federal educational institutions.

He also lauded the role of educational institutions for first working at the forefront during the Coronavirus pandemic and now in flood destruction. He added that the weight of students’ bags has been reduced.

The government is striving hard to enroll children in educational institutions, he added. The Minister said that government will make tireless efforts to promote education during its tenure.

He appreciated the girls for achieving top slots in exams, saying that they are more capable of working. They work hard wherever they go, he added.

The Minister also stressed the need to focus on quality education. He said that a lot of people had approached him for the admissions of their children to public sector educational institutions in the federal capital during the last six months.

“It is only because the education quality in Islamabad public schools is good, therefore people prefer government schools” he informed. He directed the FDE to create a rotation policy in educational institutions.

He further said that educational institutions are fully supported by the Ministry. He also pointed out the numerous problems for quality education in schools and vowed to resolve them at the earliest.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif has done a lot of work in Punjab’s education sector during his time as the Chief Minister.

He also suggested that teachers give assignments to children at school as it is better than giving them homework.