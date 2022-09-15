Member Telecom Omar Malik’s Tenure is Being Extended by 1 Year

The Ministry of IT and Telecom has decided to give a one-year extension to Member Telecom Omar Malik, and a summary has been sent to the federal government for approval, sources told ProPakistani.

ALSO READ ZTBL to Defer Rs. 20 Billion Loans of Farmers from Sindh and Baluchistan

According to sources, MoITT has approved the extension of one year to the member telecom Omar Malik based on his performance. The summary submitted by the ministry has been sent to the federal cabinet after the approval of the Establishment Division. After the approval of the federal cabinet notification will be issued. Omar Malik was working on the MP-1 scale and his tenure ended last week.

Apart from being Member MoITT, he was also working on the Board of Directors of Frequency Allocation Board, Paksat International (SUPARCO), a satellite communication company, Universal Services Fund, Ignite Technology Board, and Telecom Industries of Pakistan Board.

He was also a Member of the AGM Committee R&D Fund, Chairman of the Project Management Committee National Incubation Centers, and also a member of the Prime Minister Taskforce on IT & Telecom. Malik is also the secretary to the Federal Cabinet Advisory Committee on national policy matters.