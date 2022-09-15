Pakistani Businessman and Educationist Syed Babar Ali Inducted into American Academy of Arts and Sciences

Acclaimed Pakistani businessman, educationist, and philanthropist, Syed Babar Ali Shah, has become the second Pakistani to be inducted into the prestigious American Academy of Art and Sciences (AAA&S).

The induction ceremony was held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) where his contributions in the fields of education, welfare, and social equality, were duly acknowledged.

Ali’s fellow inductees are esteemed innovators and leaders from around the world, including the honorable Pakistani Nobel Laureate, Dr. Abdus Salam.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor of the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) has been inducted into the category of Business, Corporate, and Philanthropic Leadership of the AAA&S’s class of 2020.

Ali is also the founder of Packages Ltd., Milkpak Ltd., the IGI Group, and Tri-pack Films, and was responsible for bringing several multinational companies to Pakistan, including Tetrapak and Nestle.

He is also a member of the Board of Directors at Aitchison College, Kinnaird College, and the Lahore School of Economics.

Asghar Zaidi, a well-known educationist, shared a video of the ceremony on Twitter, celebrating yet another Pakistani for achieving the honor of becoming a member of the AAA&S.