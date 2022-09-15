Shahid Afridi Says He Found Doctor for Shaheen Not PCB [Video]

PCB did not support Shaheen Shah Afridi’s rehabilitation in London, according to Shahid Afridi. The ex-cricketer also claimed to have assisted the bowler with his treatment.

Shahid Afridi has criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board for failing to look after its players through injuries and health concerns.

The former star and Shaheen’s father-in-law-to-be stated that the pacer paid for his flight to London as well as his accommodation because PCB failed to take responsibility. Shahid Afridi further stated that he assisted Shaheen Shah Afridi in securing a doctor in London.

Big claim by former Pak cricketer Shahid Afridi: "Shaheen went to England on his own expense. PCB did nothing" Will PCB respond to Shahid Afridi's allegations?pic.twitter.com/tGSHZB2lMF — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) September 15, 2022

Prior to Shaheen Afridi’s decision to seek treatment in London for his knee injury, PCB faced widespread criticism for failing to prioritize his fitness.