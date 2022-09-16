Honda Unveils New 2023 CG125 With Minor ‘Design Refresh’

Atlas Honda has graced the motorcycle market with the launch of the ‘new’ Honda CG125. As always, the only change in the latest model is the new sticker design.

Both CG125 and CG125 SE have got new stickers while the rest of the bike remains the same. The bike maker has not increased the prices of its bikes for a while, which means the prices of CG125 standard and SE are Rs. 179,900 and Rs. 210,900.

ALSO READ Honda To Debut Ten New Electric Bikes in 2025

An Archaic Machine

Honda stated last year that it has made 55 changes to the 2022 CG125.

Some of the changes include a slightly redesigned head and cylinder, a marginally revised combustion chamber design, a new gear-oil pump drive, a new gear timing drive, and reinforced engine mounting points. This all implies that the reliability and performance of the new model have been slightly enhanced.

But, is the 2022 Honda CG125 really new and improved? The answer to this question might be subjective but we can agree that the ‘improvements’ are not nearly as significant as people would like.

Atlas Honda has been in Pakistan for several decades and is the biggest bike manufacturer in the country by production and sales volume. Despite that, the company sells bare-bones museum pieces to this day.

ALSO READ Chery Tiggo Twins Get Another Massive Price Hike