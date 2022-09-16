Hungary Doubles Scholarships for Pakistani Students After Gen. Bajwa’s Visit

The government of Hungary has announced to double the number of higher education scholarships for Pakistani students.

The development came during the visit of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to Hungary.

According to details, Hungary has increased the annual number of scholarships for Pakistani students to 200. Previously, Hungary used to give 100 scholarships to Pakistani students every year.

It must be noted here that 148 Pakistani students recently departed for Hungary after securing admissions to different universities under the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program, which started back in 2015.

From 2016 to 2021, a total of 772 students, including 565 undergraduate, 161 Master’s, and 46 PhD students, studied in Hungary. 111 undergraduate, 28 Master’s, and nine PhD students have been enrolled in Hungarian institutes this year.

The total number of beneficiaries of the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship Program has now reached 920.