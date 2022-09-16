Infinix Pledges Restoration of Flood-Affected Areas via Infinix Flood-Relief Drive

Floods across the country have caused 1,400 deaths till now and to cater to the damage being caused, Infinix is providing urgent support for the restoration of flood-affected areas.

Contributing to the sustainability of the nation, Infinix Flood-Relief Drive has donated Rs. 5 million for responding to this catastrophe on a crucial basis.

Through this initiative, Infinix will also be taking further steps in the future to ensure immediate and appropriate help for the flood victims.

Infinix Flood Relief Drive is currently providing food, shelter, hygienic products, mosquito repellents, and medical aid to flood victims in order to overcome this natural calamity and its resulting challenges.

It also aims to reach out to the flood-rehabilitation centers soon, in order to understand the ongoing needs better.

The CEO of Infinix, Joe Hu, expressed his views saying: “Infinix is fully committed to contribute for rehabilitating millions of flood victims, in the aftermath of the debilitating floods.’’

“We at Infinix suggest that everyone must donate for the well-being of our unfortunate brethren, who are suffering due to a historic national disaster and this humanitarian effort must not stop till the nation gets back on a progressive trajectory,” he added.

Five million rupees of initial donation from Infinix have already been released for catering to the needs of flood victims, while its official distributor ‘’Innovi’’ also supports this humanitarian initiative.

‘’We are standing in solidarity with the flood victims so that we can prosper together as a nation once again,” said Zeeshan Mianoor, CEO Inovi Telecom.

Millions of properties, crops, livestock, and infrastructure have been destroyed, leaving more than 20 million people without food, shelter, and income.

Through Infinix Flood-Relief Drive and as an accountable global enterprise, Infinix also aims to inspire the global community for ensuring environmental sustainability, as fighting ‘Climate-Change’ is a collective responsibility for everyone.