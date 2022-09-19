MG’s Sister Company to Launch Electric Suzuki Jimny Rival [Video]

Baojun — MG’s cousin company jointly owned by SAIC Motors and General Motors (GM) — will soon launch a direct rival to Suzuki Jimny.

The company teased its electric vehicles (EV) during the unveiling Baojun Kiwi EV. The teaser grabbed the attention of several news outlets across the globe, with people stating that “Baojun just did what Suzuki should have done.”

So far, Baojun has only teased the electric SUV in a short video clip. Even its name is unknown. The video offers a glimpse of the EV’s retro design and modern styling. Like the Jimny, it has a blocky silhouette, a straight hood, a flat front, and huge doors.

The front has quad-LED headlights, oval LED braking lights and a single vertical reverse light strip in between. The alloy wheels are similar to Rivian R1T, while the big wheels allow for a rugged look.

Although the company is yet to reveal the specs and features of its new SUV, enthusiasts believe that the SUV will make at least 100 horsepower. Its range is likely to be weak due to a drag-inducing boxy shape.

Chinese automakers are capitalizing on the complacency of Japanese automakers in EV development. Although the company’s plans for the SUV are airtight, its possible launch in the international market may threaten Suzuki Jimny’s stronghold.