Moeen Ali Proud to Lead England With His Pakistani Heritage

England’s white-ball team has arrived in Karachi for the seven-match T20I series, which begins on September 20. It is England’s first tour in 17 years, having previously toured Pakistan in 2005.

Moeen Ali will lead the English side in the first few games as the white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, won’t be available due to injury.

Recently, the stand-in captain, Moeen Ali, while speaking to the media ahead of the series, said that leading the English side in a country from where his family belongs is indeed a proud moment for him.

Obviously, with my roots being from here and to lead England in such a big series, a historic series is a huge and proud moment. My mum and dad, my friends and my family and community and everybody who I feel I represent is happy for me.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ali’s grandfather was from Mirpur in Azad Kashmir, and he spent some years of his childhood before shifting to England decades ago.

England cricket team was scheduled to tour Pakistan last year, but New Zealand’s departure minutes before the first match of the Pakistan tour forced England to postpone the series.

England and Pakistan will play a total of seven T20Is. Four matches are scheduled at National Stadium Karachi, and the remaining three matches will take place at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.