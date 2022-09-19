Hina Shoaib Becomes 1st Pakistani to Win Award at International Chef Competition

Pakistani chef, Hina Shoaib, secured the third position at International Chef Competition in Jeddah. She is the first Pakistani woman to bag the award.

Hina Shoaib presented her culinary art at the Pakistan Pavilion in International Chef Competition where she impressed everyone with her dishes. Pakistani Ambassador, Ameer Khurram Rathore, inaugurated the Pakistan Pavilion. While several Pakistani cuisines were served at the event, it was Hina Shoaib’s kebab paratha and the sauce that garnered heaps of praise.

Hina Shoaib was awarded with the bronze medal and the certificate by the senior chefs, Thomas Gugler and Daniel Meyer, upon finishing third in the competition. Hina Shoaib also expressed pride and joy for being selected among the top chefs.