Suzuki Bolan AC Variant Quietly Discontinued, Every Incoming?

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has, once again, decided to kill off the Bolan AC variant. Although the company hasn’t made it official, market reports suggest that the reason for discontinuation was poor sales.

In the past two months, PSMC has sold only 580 units of Suzuki Bolan in total. Out of those units, a small fraction makes up AC variant sales. Although the production cuts have impacted sales, Bolan’s demand has also fallen in recent times.

The experts speculate that Bolan AC was underpowered, overpriced, and ancient compared to its competitors. Complaints regarding engine overheating, body vibrations, and poor overall performance are some prevalent issues of the decades-old museum piece that is Bolan.

Every Launch Imminent?

In the 2022 Pakistan Auto Show (PAS), PSMC displayed several new cars including the 2022 Suzuki Every Wagon — a microvan that will reportedly replace the aging Bolan.

Although the 11th generation Every is almost a decade old itself, it looks and feels much newer than Bolan. It has a 660cc petrol engine with electronic fuel injection that makes more power and offers better fuel economy than Bolan.

It also has coil spring suspension, front disc brakes, and other creature comforts such as AC, front power windows, dual airbags, etc. that make it a significantly better product.

At the event, a company official informed ProPakistani that the company will launch the new Every in Pakistan in a few months as a replacement for Bolan. Given the latter’s poor sales, it is high time to do so.