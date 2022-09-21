Nasser Hussain Advises Pakistan to Split Opening Pair of Babar and Rizwan

After losing to England in the first T20I, former England captain, Nasser Hussain, has recommended Pakistan promote Shan Masood to the opening spot in place of either Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan.

Pakistan’s middle order struggled yet again as England won the first T20I of the seven-match series. Shan Masood, the in-form batsman who was picked in the squad following a strong showing in domestic and county cricket, did not shine while batting at number four. Commenting on the situation, Nasser Hussain advised splitting the opening pair to make place for Shan Masood at the top.

Shan Masood, ideally an opener, should not be coming in to bat with barely 5 overs remaining, according to Nasser Hussain. The veteran cricketer considered it odd to watch Shan Masood suddenly batting in the middle order. “He is an opener. He is not a finisher,” he said.

While Nasser Hussain wants Shan Masood to replace either Babar Azam or Mohammad Rizwan as the opener, it is worth noting that the selectors only considered him after he performed well at number four in the National T20 Cup, as they have no plans to upset the Babar-Rizwan opening duo.