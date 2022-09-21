PUBG Mobile Partners with PCB for Pakistan vs England T20I Series

PUBG Mobile has partnered with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for Pakistan vs England T20 International Series 2022. Seven T20 matches are to be played in Karachi and Lahore during the tour.

Cricket is the most watched form of sport in Pakistan and through this collaboration, PUBGM will offer the Pakistan Men’s Cricket Team great support through its international platform and popularity among the eSports enthusiast youth.

Khawar Naeem, Country Head Pakistan, Tencent Games, said, “It is an honor to be able to project Team Green’s prowess on the international stage. We’re very excited as it is the Pakistan-England series, which is going to be extremely thrilling for the masses of this country.”

“Being in the online gaming industry, we are very proud of this initiative and our goal is to provide entertainment through a competitive process, which is precisely what PUBGM is built on. We’re very happy partnering with PCB on this as it will enhance PUBG MOBILE Pakistan’s footprint in the local sports industry,” he added.

Usman Waheed, Director Commercials, PCB stated, “I would like to thank PUBG MOBILE Pakistan on behalf of the Pakistan Cricket Board. It is very important today in this given age to provide people with much-needed entertainment and especially to younger people with entertainment that is healthy and contributes to their development and educational needs.”

“A lot of cricket is played in the world today in the esports sphere which is as competitive as this T20 series between Pakistan and English. We are very pleased that we have PUBGM onboard for this series and we want this collaboration to be exciting, competitive, and entertaining much like the PUBG MOBILE game itself,” he added.

PUBG MOBILE Pakistan is a strong advocate of physical activity through sports in Pakistan as well as broadcasting healthy gaming competitions so as to encourage people to build a love for sports both in person and online.

PUBG MOBILE’s Version 2.0 Update is available now! Download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.