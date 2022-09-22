EU to Provide More Humanitarian Aid to Pakistan in Coming Weeks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met EU Commission President, Ursala von der Leyen, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Leyen informed the premier that the European Union would provide more humanitarian aid in the coming weeks to Pakistan.

“We will come forward with new humanitarian aid in the coming weeks, to support the people of Pakistan,” she tweeted.

In August, the EU had said it was going to provide €1.8 million in humanitarian aid to families affected by flash floods across the country.

The PM also met the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, who expressed sympathy for the flood victims. Blinken assured PM Shehbaz of the United States’s commitment to stand with Pakistan at this difficult time.

Recently, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, urged the world to come together to help Pakistan deal with the destruction of the recent floods.

“Pakistan is still under water, needs help,” said President Biden.

Following his speech, PM Shehbaz took to Twitter and thanked Biden for highlighting the plight of the flood victims.

“The calls of stranded women and children for help need to be heeded to,” PM Shehbaz tweeted.

Prime Minister Shehbaz is currently attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He will be addressing the UNGA on Friday.