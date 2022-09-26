All You Need to Know as HEC Announces Test Date for Law-GAT

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced the test date for the Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT), which will be conducted on 23 October 2022.

The test is designed to scrutinize and evaluate law graduates who are willing to pursue their careers in the legal profession. Therefore, law graduates only become eligible to apply for their enrolment as Advocates in Bar Councils after passing the assessment test.

Here is all you need to know about the Law-GAT:

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in Law or equivalent from a university recognized by the HEC/Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

Test Type and Curriculum

The test will be Multiple-Choice Questions-based (MCQ-based) with passing criteria of 50 percent score out of 100. Its revised syllabus can be downloaded from HEC’s website. Below is the overview of marking criteria as per the revised syllabus:

Syllabus for Law Graduate Assessment Test (Law-GAT) No. Title Sub-Total of MCQs Total 1. Constitution Constitutional History of Pakistan 5 20 Constitution of Pakistan, 1973 10 International Law 15 2. Jurisprudence English Jurisprudence 5 10 Islamic Jurisprudence 5 3. Civil Procedure Code (CPC) 20 20 4. Criminal Law Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 10 20 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 10 5. Law of Evidence 20 20 6. Professional Ethics 10 10 Total 100 100

How to Apply

Candidates are urged to register themselves at HEC’s Education Testing Council (ETC) portal and apply there before the deadline.

Deadline

The last date to register is 3 October 2022 and candidates are advised to apply at the earliest.

Test Date

It will be conducted on 23 October 2022.

More Details

For more details, candidates are advised to visit HEC’s website or contact 051-111-119-432.