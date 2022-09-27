Babar Azam on the Verge of Breaking Virat Kohli’s Another Record

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, returned to form with a sparkling century in the second game of the seven-match T20I series against England at the National Stadium Karachi last Thursday.

With the match-winning knock of 110 runs off 66 balls, including 11 boundaries and 5 maximums, he set numerous batting records, including being the first Pakistani batter to score two hundreds in T20I Cricket.

ALSO READ Here’s Why Babar Azam Should Use Iftikhar Ahmed as Sixth Bowler Regularly

The right-handed batter is now on the verge of another milestone, and if he does so, he will become the fastest batter to score 3,000 runs in the shortest format of the game, surpassing Indian batting stalwart, Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli is the quickest batter in T20Is to complete 3,000 runs in 81 innings, while Babar Azam has scored 2,939 runs in 79 innings. If he manages to score 61 runs in the fifth game, it would make him the fastest batter in T20I history to 3,000 runs.

ALSO READ Here’s Why Babar Azam Should Use Iftikhar Ahmed as Sixth Bowler Regularly

During the second match against England, the 27-year-old eclipsed Virat Kohli by becoming the fastest batter to score 8,000 T20 runs, trailing only West Indian legend, Chris Gayle.

It is worth noting that the Karachi leg of the historic series between Pakistan and England has been completed, with both sides winning two matches. The remaining matches of the series will be played in Lahore.