Liver Surgery to be Included in Punjab’s Health Card Services

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, has agreed to include liver surgery in the services of the Sehat Insaf Card, as well as raise funds for the programme.

Children’s heart surgery will also be included in the health card’s services.

The CM explained that the liver surgery, in addition to the kidney and pancreas surgeries, will take place at the Bahria International Hospital (BIH) and that the liver surgery has been included in these services to facilitate underprivileged patients.

The BIH Vice-President, Dr. Shazia Malik, met with the CM on Monday and assured him of the hospital’s cooperation in the program. The hospital will provide both the operation and the post-surgical care under the health card’s services.

BIH’s Dr. Faisal Hanif, General (Retired) Iftikhar, the Principal Secretary to CM, Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Specialized Healthcare, Imran Sikandar Baloch, and some other officials were also present on the occasion.

In related news, the CM announced that the province will be getting cheaper electricity as a result of the green energy projects following an agreement that was signed with a German company last week. The projects will include a garbage-to-energy power plant in Lahore, as well as sponsorship for other projects that will provide employment for 5,000 people.