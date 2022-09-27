Sajid Sadpara Becomes 1st Pakistani to Scale 8th-Highest Peak Without Oxygen

Renowned mountaineer, Sajid Ali Sadpara, has become the first Pakistani to summit Mount Manaslu, the eighth-highest peak in the world located 8,163m above sea level in Nepal.

According to details, Sajid climbed Mount Manaslu without supplementary oxygen on Monday afternoon. The ascent is part of “Mt Manaslu Expedition 2022” organized by a Nepalese adventure company, Seven Summit Treks.

In a Twitter post, Sadpara’s team said:

Alhamdulliah, Sajid has summited Mt Manaslu 8,163m world’s 8th highest mountain without oxygen this afternoon and is the first Pakistani to climb to the True Summit. Congratulations Pakistan.

After summiting G-II in challenging conditions,

Summit Push tonight for G-I (aka Hidden Peak 8080m) the 11th highest mountain in the world #G1G2022 pic.twitter.com/RZAevVbawa — Sajid Ali Sadpara (@sajid_sadpara) August 10, 2022

Sajid Sadpara, who is the son of legendary climber, Ali Sadpara, has already climbed three 8,000ers this year. These include K2 (8,611m), Gasherbrum-I (8,080m) and Gasherbrum-II (8,035m).