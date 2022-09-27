Suzuki Every Will Not Launch Anytime Soon

In the 2022 Pakistan Auto Show (PAS), PSMC displayed several new cars including the 2022 Suzuki Every Wagon — a microvan that, a company representative confirmed, will replace the aging Bolan. However, as per a reliable source, the company’s latest plans suggest that Every’s launch may not take place anytime soon.

The source added that around PAS 2022, the company’s plan was to launch the new Every this year. However, PSMC has scrapped those plans due to the ongoing economic and political turmoil in the country.

What Sparked the Speculations?

At PAS, a company official told this scribe that PSMC will launch the new Every in Pakistan in a few months, without mentioning the exact date. Also, PSMC discontinued Bolan A.C. variant recently, which gave rise to speculations that the company might be phasing out the old van to launch the new one.

Furthermore, in the past two months, PSMC has sold only 580 units of Suzuki Bolan in total. Although the production cuts have impacted sales, Bolan’s demand has also fallen.

Automotive forums are filled with complaints stating that Bolan is under powered, overpriced, and ancient compared to its competitors. Complaints regarding engine overheating, body vibrations, and poor overall performance are some prevalent issues of the decades-old museum piece that is Bolan.

Although the 11th generation Every is almost a decade old itself, it looks and feels much newer than Bolan. It has a 660cc petrol engine with electronic fuel injection that makes more power and offers better fuel economy than Bolan.

It also has coil spring suspension, front disc brakes, and other creature comforts such as AC, front power windows, dual airbags, etc. that make it a significantly better product.

With these attributes, Every became an eagerly anticipated new launch, unfortunately, that launch will have to wait until the economic chaos settles.