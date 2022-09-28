60-Year-Old American Woman Travels Through Pakistan on Motorcycle

A woman from the US, Rachel Stienstra, traveled a distance of 2,000 miles (approximately 3,200 kilometers) across Pakistan on a motorcycle.

The 60-year-old learned to ride a motorcycle just six years ago and has since traversed through Iceland, Mexico, and Canada.

Stienstra traveled across the country, along with her group of 12 women, during her 20-day trip which began on 7 September 2022. She expressed that she would remember the trip as a memorable adventure.

She rode her motorcycle, enjoying the scenic beauty of lush forests, snow-capped mountains, and beautiful architecture, even through the harsh weather conditions, on a trip that is “permanently implanted’ in her memory.

Stienstra and her traveling party even gifted the girls of the hostel they were staying at, with two motorcycles and two suitcases of gear they had brought from the US, encouraging the girls to learn the skill of motorcycle riding too.

Stienstra revealed that the people of Pakistan were very hospitable.

She said that she always encourages women to try to learn new skills and that it is never too late to try something new. Stienstra herself learned to ride a motorcycle at the mature age of 54 after all.