Govt to Install Pricy Security Feature At 6 Airports to Attract Foreign Airlines

To attract foreign airline operations to Pakistan and to minimize the security risks, the government will install 39 hold or hand baggage Scanning Machines in airports across the country with an estimated cost of Rs. 3.277 billion.

The projects will be implemented in six airports across Pakistan, including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit Baltistan, according to official documents seen by Propakistani.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is the sponsoring/execution agency of the project and it envisages the replacement/upgradation of 21 Hold Baggage Scanning Machines and 18 Hand Baggage Scanning machines across the Country at International Airports.

The scope of work includes procurement/installation of Dual View/Computed Tomography (CT) Hold & Hand Baggage Scanning Machines at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP) Karachi, Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP) Lahore, Quetta International Airport, Faisalabad International Airport, Gwadar International Airport, Skardu Airport, Head Quarters, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (Pak-CAA) and Head Quarters, Pakistan Airport Authority (PAA).

Justification of the Project

To ensure safe travel to/from Pakistan high-quality screening machines are required to be placed at international airports. These machines are deployed for screening out hold and hand baggage of passengers. The objective is to detect hazardous materials at an early stage to minimize security risks.

Additionally, the airports are also regularly inspected by International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and other security agencies like European Citizen Action Service (ECAS), and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to ensure that required security standards are being implemented.

Benefits of the Project

The reliability factor regarding screening of passengers will enhance after the installation of new machines. This will increase the confidence of airline operators regarding the security of passengers & baggage handling system. Secure airports will encourage foreign airlines to start operations to/from Pakistan and would generate economic activity to benefit CAA and Pakistan.

Objectives of the Projects

Scanning machines are required to ensure the security of Airports, Safety of passengers, and Air movements. To meet international Security standards like ICAO, ECAS, and TSA and attract foreign airline operations to and from Pakistan. To detect hazardous materials at an early stage to minimize security risks.