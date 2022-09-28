Haris Rauf Leads List of Pacers With Most T20 Wickets Since His Debut [Stats]

Pakistan right-arm pacer, Haris Rauf, is regarded as an integral part of the national team and is one of the most reliable performers in the death overs ever since he made his debut in both international and franchise T20 cricket.

During the fourth game of the series against England, Rauf bowled the 19th over, taking important wickets of Liam Dawson and Reece Topley, and conceded only five runs to change the course of the game.

In a nail-biting finish, the Men in Green overcame the visitors by three runs, and Haris Rauf was named player of the match for his match-winning 3 for 32 bowling display that also helped his team level the series at 2-2.

With this, the 28-year-old has also surpassed England’s right-arm pacer, Chris Jordan, who has 168 wickets, to become the leading fast bowler with most wickets in T20 cricket since 2019. Rauf currently has 170 wickets in 127 games.

Here is a detailed breakdown of all the top wicket-taking pacers in T20s since 2019:

Pacer Team Wicket Matches Average Haris Rauf Pakistan 170 127 22.7 Chris Jordan England 168 158 27.7 Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh 158 123 20.4 Wahab Riaz Pakistan 157 124 16.8 DJ Bravo West Indies 154 137 17.3

Recently, former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, suggested the team management give Haris some rest ahead of the tri-nation series in New Zealand and the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan will be playing the fifth game of the seven-match T20I series against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore tonight.