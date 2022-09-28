RDA Told to Develop Rawalpindi’s Master Plan

The Commissioner of Rawalpindi Division, Saqib Manan, has instructed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) to devise a master plan for the development of the city as soon as possible.

He also directed the officials to accelerate work on the ongoing projects.

ALSO READ Govt to Install Pricy Security Feature At 6 Airports to Attract Foreign Airlines

The commissioner issued these directives during a visit to the RDA office on Tuesday, where the RDA officials, and Director General, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, briefed him about the ongoing projects of Rawalpindi Ring Road, Nullah Lai Expressway, Kutchery Chowk, and the RDA Parking Plaza at Fawara Chowk.

Commissioner Manan also paid a visit to the RDA’s One Window Operation Centre. He praised the work being done there and instructed the officials to improve the center’s efficiency and solve any problems faced by the people using its services.

The Deputy Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Azizullah Khan, briefed the commissioner about the working of the agency, while the commissioner directed the agency’s officials to raise its revenue and water tariff.

ALSO READ China Tells US to Help Pakistan’s Flood Victims Instead of Playing Politics

A number of RDA officials attended the meeting, including the authority’s Chief Engineer, Dr. Habibul Haq Randhawa, the Director of Engineering, Aamir Rasheed, the Director of Estate Management, Jamshaid Aftab, the Director of Admin, and Finance, Asif Mahmood Janjua, the Director of Building Control, Muhammad Tahir Meo, the Director of Architecture, Shuja Ali, as well as WASA officials.