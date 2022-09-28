Rupee Rises 4th Day in a Row As ‘Dollar Killer’ Gets A King’s Welcome

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) strengthened against the US Dollar (USD) and posted big gains during intraday trade today.

It appreciated by 0.77 percent against the USD and closed at Rs. 232.12 after gaining Rs. 1.78 in the interbank market today. The local unit quoted an intra-day low of Rs. 236.85 against the USD during today’s open market session.

The local unit was bullish from the opening bell and was trading at 236.40 at 10 AM. By midday, the greenback went as low as 236.82 against the rupee. After 2 PM, the local unit stayed at the 230-231 level against the top foreign currency before the interbank close.

The rupee continued its massive run against the dollar for the fourth consecutive day today as Ishaq Dar was officially sworn in as the Finance Minister in Islamabad today. The rupee has been recovering since Friday after falling close to an all-time low of Rs. 239.34 on September 22. In the last four sessions, it has gained Rs. 7.53.

Our channel checks confirmed that there was panic selling in the open market, and exporters who had kept their profits overseas were now bringing them back to Pakistan. This had improved things on the supply side, which was reflected in the interbank market today.

However, due to the wreckage left behind by floods, the country will import a lot more, and the dollar will not become too cheap despite Dar’s arrival. Imports will remain high, and this pressure will prevent the dollar from falling too much.

Globally, oil prices were relatively flat on Wednesday, as pressure from a strengthening dollar and increased crude storage was offset by production cuts in the United States caused by Hurricane Ian.

Brent crude was up by 0.64 percent at $86.82 per barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose slightly by 0.50 percent to settle at $78.89 per barrel.

International reports suggest Hurricane Ian shut down approximately 190,000 barrels per day of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico or 11 percent of the Gulf’s total.

However, the dollar reached a new two-decade high against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, as rising global interest rates fueled recession fears. A strong dollar reduces the demand for oil by making it more expensive for foreign buyers.

The PKR gained further against the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It gained 48 paisas against the UAE Dirham (AED), Rs. 2.99 against the Canadian Dollar (CAD), Rs. 3.76 against the Australian Dollar (AUD), Rs. 3.95 against the Euro (EUR), and Rs. 4.90 against the Pound Sterling (GBP).

Moreover, it gained 51 paisas against the Saudi Riyal (SAR) in today’s interbank currency market.