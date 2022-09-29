Babar Azam Achieves Another Milestone as Pakistan Captain

Pakistan took a 3-2 lead in the T20I series against England after another exciting finish at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. It was also the second time the Men in Green successfully defended a below-par total in the ongoing series.

After winning the low-scoring nail-biter, Babar Azam has completed fifty wins for Pakistan across formats, joining the list of most successful captains including Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Sarfaraz Ahmad.

The 1992 World Cup-winning captain currently leads the list with 89 wins, while Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Sarfaraz Ahmad have won 78, 77, 63, and 61 matches across formats, respectively.

Captain Matches Won Imran Khan 187 89 Wasim Akram 134 78 Misbah-ul-Haq 151 77 Inzamam-ul-Haq 119 63 Sarfaraz Ahmad 100 61 Babar Azam 80 50

Last week, the all-format captain also became Pakistan’s most successful T20I captain, surpassing former skipper, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s record of winning the most matches. Sarfaraz has 29 T20I wins while Babar Azam has 32.

During the second T20I where Babar scored his second T20I century, the right-hander had also surpassed former captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq’s record for most centuries as a Pakistani captain.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and visiting England will lock horns in the sixth game of the series tomorrow at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore while the last clash will also take place in Lahore.