SBP Governor Attributes Improved Market Sentiments to Dar’s Return

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Jameel Ahmad, called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, at the Finance Division, today.

Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar, shared about fiscal measures being undertaken for the economic revival of the country. He stressed that fiscal and monetary policy coordination is imperative for sustainable and effective economic growth.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Facing Fuel Crisis After Floods Induce Damage Worth Billions

The meeting discussed the measures being undertaken for the stabilization and growth of the country’s economy.

Governor SBP, Jameel Ahmad, extended felicitations to the Finance Minister on assuming the office and stated that with the arrival of the Finance Minister, the market sentiments have considerably improved as reflected in the appreciation of the rupee. He was of the view that continuing efforts by the government and SBP will further put a squeeze on those who were manipulating the foreign exchange market.

The Governor SBP apprised the Finance Minister of different macroeconomic policy initiatives in line with the objectives of fiscal policy taken to achieve sustainable growth. He said that SBP is fully committed to supporting the process of economic revival as per the policies of the present government and assured the Finance Minister of his full support.

ALSO READ Study Reveals COVID-19 Pandemic Changed Personalities Like Never Before

The Finance Minister commended the initiatives of the SBP on introducing digital banking in line with international best practices and Pakistan’s first Instant Payment System- Raast. He also appreciated the role of the State Bank of Pakistan in the monetary stability and economic growth of the country.