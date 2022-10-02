MoU to be Signed for Installation of FBR’s Track and Trace System for AJK’s Cigarette Manufacturers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government have decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for extending the Track and Trace System to the cigarette manufacturers in the AJK.

ALSO READ FBR Extends Date for Filing Tax Returns Till October 31

Sources told Propakistani that the signing ceremony would be held at the FBR Headquarters. The date would be announced after confirmation by the AJK tax authorities.

In this connection, the AJK government had approached the FBR to extend the scope of the track and track system to cigarette manufacturing units located at the AJK.

Track & Trace System would be rolled out to cover tobacco manufacturing across the country.

ALSO READ ECC Defers Procurement of New Tablets for the Cabinet

It is expected that over the next few months’ implementation of the Track & Trace System and its extension into AJK, coupled with FBR’s enforcement drive would help overcome the menace of counterfeit, illicit and non-tax paid cigarettes in the market.