NUST, CUI and NUTECH Ignored Quota System to Maintain International Standards

The Ministry of Science and Technology has informed the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology that the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), National University of Technology (NUTECH), and COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) did not cater to the quota system in order to maintain international standards.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology was held on Monday at Parliament Lodges, Islamabad.

The committee was briefed about NUTECH by the Rector and Registrar NUTECH in great detail and was informed that the first batch of engineering had passed out this year.

It was also informed that the university is actively involved in community work and national and international collaborations to provide a holistic educational experience for the students.

The committee was also informed that the university was actively involved in collaboration with various industries and in a short span of time has to its credit innovation that has put it in the spotlight both on the local and international levels.

NUTECH Industrial projects include NUTECH Ventilator, 3D Printer, Dialysis Machine, X-Ray System, and Advanced Ballistic Calculation System. NUTECH wished to make a mark in the hospitality sector as well since it would provide a huge opportunity for overseas employment.

Regarding scholarships, the committee was told that a total of 298 scholarships were being awarded to students.

The Chairman of the committee pointed out no scholarship was provided to Balochistan students. In addition to this, it was revealed that students that have been awarded Ehsaas undergraduate scholarships are being entertained as well.

While deliberating over the details of the university, the committee stressed the need for inter-institutional collaboration on both local and international levels and also stressed on inclusion of technical individuals from fields in BoG. It was asserted that this was the best way in which the greatest use of resources could be made thereby taking the country on the path to success.

The committee also stressed the need for data collection and analysis especially in terms of the strengths and weaknesses of underprivileged areas so that provincial institutions may develop their academia and academics according to international standards.

Reviewing the break-up of the Board of Directors, the committee asserted that public representatives must be included as well. Concerns were raised regarding enrolment and the male-to-female ratio at the university.

The committee lauded the efforts being made by the university and said that in terms of its innovations, all-out efforts must be made to prioritize domestic needs in critical industries that cater to health and education.

Secretary MoST presented data related to the Roster Policy in Employment Quota and its implementation status in all MoST organizations to the committee.

Chairman sought to report upon news of recent malafide recruitments and also asked to fill up the vacancies in a transparent manner.