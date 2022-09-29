Lahore Education Department Plants Record 10,000 Trees in a Minute

The District Education Authority (DEA) of Lahore planted 10,000 tree saplings in one minute, across 41 schools in the city, on 29 October 2022.

This initiative is a part of the plantation campaign under the umbrella of the ‘Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGMP)’ started by the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, in 2018.

اسکول ایجوکیشن ڈیپارٹمنٹ پنجاب کی جانب سے 29 ستمبر کو لاہور کے 43 اسکولز میں 1 منٹ میں 10 ہزار پودوں کی شجرکاری کی جائے گی. اس شجرکاری کا مقصد ماحولیاتی تبدیلیوں سے متعلق آگاہی پھیلانا ہے@DrMuradPTI Weldon pic.twitter.com/gg9WguGRw1 — Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) September 28, 2022

The Punjab Minister for Education, Murad Raas, inaugurated the campaign by planting the first sampling himself. He praised the students for their efforts as well.

The Director of Public Instruction (DPI) Secondary Education, Mushtaq Sayyal, the DPI Elementary Education, Rana Abdul Qayyum, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Lahore, Tariq Habib Farooqui, and District Educational Officer (DEO) Secondary, Malik Ehsan, also became a part of the campaign.

Minister Raas explained that the campaign was launched with the aim of turning Lahore into a green city, and protecting it from pollution.

He commented on the education-related vacancies in the Punjab government schools as well, while speaking at the occasion, saying that a summary has been forwarded to the cabinet, and the posts will be formally advertised as soon as it is approved.