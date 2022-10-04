Eligibility Criteria, Quota and How to Apply for 1,600+ Jobs in Islamabad Police

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has invited applications to fill the hundreds of vacant posts of constables in the department. The hiring will be carried out in line with provincial and regional quotas prescribed by the federal government.

According to details, ICT Police will hire new constables for 1,688 vacant positions. Applicants are required to apply only through the website of ICT Police before 16 October.

Here is everything you need to know about these jobs:

Quota

Region/Province Quota Open Merit 63 Islamabad 709 (General) 83 (Women) 42 (Minorities) Punjab 354 (General) 42 (Women) 21 (Minorities) Sindh (R) 80 (General) 10 (Women) 5 (Minorities) Sindh (U) 54 (General) 6 (Women) 3 (Minorities) KP 81 (General) 10 (Women) 5 (Minorities) Balochistan 42 (General) 5 (Women) 3 (Minorities) FATA 21 (General) 3 (Women) 1 (Minorities) GB 7 (General) 1 (Women) AJK 14 (General) 2 (Women) 1 (Minorities)

Education

Applicants should have completed their matric or equivalent from a recognized board.

Physical Standards

Applicants should be aged between 18-25 years on or before the deadline. Male applicants should stand at 5 feet 7 inches and have a chest of 33 x 34.5 inches while female applicants should be 5 feet 2 inches tall.

Endurance Test

Male applicants will be required to run 2.4 km in 10 minutes while female applicants will be required to cover the same distance in 15 minutes.

How to Apply?

Applicants are required to apply only through the website of ICT Police. Applications sent through any other mode will not be considered and will be rejected.

General Instructions

Applicants will be required to present CNIC, academic certificates, and domicile at the time of the physical test.