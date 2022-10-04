Eligibility Criteria, Quota and How to Apply for 1,600+ Jobs in Islamabad Police

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has invited applications to fill the hundreds of vacant posts of constables in the department. The hiring will be carried out in line with provincial and regional quotas prescribed by the federal government.
According to details, ICT Police will hire new constables for 1,688 vacant positions. Applicants are required to apply only through the website of ICT Police before 16 October.
Here is everything you need to know about these jobs:
Quota
|Region/Province
|Quota
|Open Merit
|63
|Islamabad
|709 (General)
|83 (Women)
|42 (Minorities)
|Punjab
|354 (General)
|42 (Women)
|21 (Minorities)
|Sindh (R)
|80 (General)
|10 (Women)
|5 (Minorities)
|Sindh (U)
|54 (General)
|6 (Women)
|3 (Minorities)
|KP
|81 (General)
|10 (Women)
|5 (Minorities)
|Balochistan
|42 (General)
|5 (Women)
|3 (Minorities)
|FATA
|21 (General)
|3 (Women)
|1 (Minorities)
|GB
|7 (General)
|1 (Women)
|AJK
|14 (General)
|2 (Women)
|1 (Minorities)
Education
Applicants should have completed their matric or equivalent from a recognized board.
Physical Standards
Applicants should be aged between 18-25 years on or before the deadline. Male applicants should stand at 5 feet 7 inches and have a chest of 33 x 34.5 inches while female applicants should be 5 feet 2 inches tall.
Endurance Test
Male applicants will be required to run 2.4 km in 10 minutes while female applicants will be required to cover the same distance in 15 minutes.
How to Apply?
Applicants are required to apply only through the website of ICT Police. Applications sent through any other mode will not be considered and will be rejected.
General Instructions
Applicants will be required to present CNIC, academic certificates, and domicile at the time of the physical test.
- More Information
- No applicant will be given relaxation in height, chest, or age
- Applicants must also submit an affidavit about non-involvement in any criminal case
- They can also face up to seven years in prison for submitting false information as well as they will be banned from applying for jobs in the future
- Transgenders are also eligible to apply based on his/her self-perceived gender identity in accordance with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 and the gender mentioned in CNIC