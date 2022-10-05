Winner of PJL to Get Rs. 10 Million as PCB Announces Prize Money

PCB has announced the prize money for the performers of the first ever season of Pakistan Junior League. The winning team will earn Rs. 10 million while the runners-up will bag Rs. 5 million.

U19 cricket is set to get a major boost as the first-ever Pakistan Junior League commences at the headquarters of Pakistan Cricket, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Thursday evening. The one-of-its-kind league will showcase not only Pakistan’s but some of the world’s best U19 talent in the 16-day long competition that includes six teams.

Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors, and Rawalpindi Raiders will compete for the winners’ purse of Rs. 10 million and the impressive tournament trophy.

The runners-up will get Rs. 5 million rupees while the tournament will feature a total of 19 matches including the 21 October final. Each of the six sides will take on each other once in the single-league round-robin format.