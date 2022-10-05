Yamaha Announces Limited Time Bike Installment Plan

The recent bike price hikes have become a concern among an increasing number of buyers. Yamaha bikes, in particular, have witnessed a massive increase in price in the last few years.

To entertain such buyers, Yamaha has launched a zero mark-up installment plan. According to the plan, customers can get a bike on installments with zero interest rate, which they have to complete in 4 months.

It bears mentioning, however, that there are certain conditions to this installment plan. A dealership told ProPakistani that the plan will be available in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

It further stated that the buyers can only avail of this offer from authorized Yamaha dealerships. Apart from this, the company offers no other installment plans to its customers, even with a markup.

Payment Schedule

Yamaha’s dealership told ProPakistani that the company accepts a 50% down payment, while the remaining amount must be paid in equal percentages in the following four months. By that calculation, the payment schedule for all bikes is as follows:

YB 125Z

0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 50% Down Payment & 4 Easy Monthly Installments (EMI) Price Rs. 286,000 Down Payment (50%) Rs. 143,000 Per Month Installment – (Till 4th Month) Rs. 35,750

YB 125Z DX

0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 50% Down Payment & 4 EMI Price Rs. 307,000 Down Payment (50%) Rs. 153,500 Per Month Installment – (Till 4th Month) Rs. 38,375

YBR 125

0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 50% Down Payment & 4 EMI Price Rs. 315,000 Down Payment (50%) Rs. 157,500 Per Month Installment – (Till 4th Month) Rs. 39,375

YBR 125G

0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 50% Down Payment & 4 EMI Price Rs. 328,000 Down Payment (50%) Rs. 164,000 Per Month Installment – (Till 4th Month) Rs. 41,000

YBR 125G (Matte Edition)

0% Mark-up Installment Plan @ 50% Down Payment & 4 EMI Price Rs. 331,000 Down Payment (50%) Rs. 165,500 Per Month Installment – (Till 4th Month) Rs. 41,375

Comparison

Compared to Pak Suzuki Motor Company’s (PSMC) plans, Yamaha’s offer seems shallow. The former is offering 18-month and 24-month zero markup plans for all bikes.

Atlas Honda only offers zero-markup plans to specific cardholders, but, their installment plans are also much longer than Yamaha’s. Therefore, Yamaha is at a disadvantage compared to its prime competitors.

Price Hikes

Interestingly, Yamaha also increased the prices of all bikes for the fifth time this year. Following the latest hike, Yamaha’s most popular bike — YBR-125G — now costs Rs. 331,000.

For perspective, the YBR-125G price is now Rs. 34,000 shy of Pakistan’s most expensive locally assembled commuter bike — Suzuki GR-150, which costs Rs. 365,000.

With this price hike, Yamaha is now deep into the 150cc bike territory, and its demand may not be helped by its ‘limited’ installment plan.