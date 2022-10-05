Finance Minister Chairs Meeting on Gas Availability

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar presided over a meeting on gas supply during winter at Finance Division today to discuss modalities for an adequate supply of gas for domestic and industrial consumption and reducing the shortfall in the winter season

The meeting was apprised of the supply and demand situation of gas during the winter season.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Petroleum, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had recently called on the concerned departments to formulate an action plan given the potential gas crisis in winter. The premier directed the authorities to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to consumers during cooking hours.

Secretary Petroleum had told a recent meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that Pakistan’s declining gas reserves and the gas prices in the international market could drive the country towards a gas crisis in the upcoming winter season.