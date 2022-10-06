US to Aid Pakistan in Climate-Resilient Reconstruction of Infrastructure: Envoy

Ambassador of the US to Pakistan Donald Blome Thursday extended his condolence over the loss of lives and large-scale destruction caused due to the devastating floods and said that the US will aid Pakistan in climate-resilient reconstruction.

The envoy called on the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq today and apprised the minister about the flood relief assistance provided by the US through United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

At the outset, the minister appreciated the long-term friendly and cordial relationship between both nations.

“We consider the United States as our long-term partner. The Government of Pakistan is focused on openly boosting our relationship with the US,” the minister said. He expressed gratitude for the flood relief assistance provided by USAID.

The ambassador appreciated and stated that the cordial relationship between both nations is important for the US as well as Pakistan.

“We are more focused on areas including trade and investment, energy, education, and economy. Pakistan has huge potential which needs to be explored” the envoy said.

The minister also apprised the ambassador that the government has taken the entire non-governmental organization (NGO) community on board for the upcoming NGO policy which is going to be presented in the federal cabinet soon.

He also highlighted the need to expedite some of the projects and suggested holding a separate meeting to discuss the projects.