Mobile Networks Are Suspended in Karachi This Weekend

Eid Milad-un-Nabi is right around the corner and as expected, the Pakistani government is making necessary arrangements for the occasion. Mobile networks in Karachi have started going offline in several parts of the city ahead of the religious holiday on Sunday.

This was confirmed by a spokesperson from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) who clarified that mobile services were suspended in some parts of Karachi on account of 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal as per the government’s orders.

The affected areas include Gulistan-e-Johar, Defence, Saddar, Nazimabad, and others. As the holiday approaches, we expect that more areas and cities will be affected going forward.

Mobile services have been operational in Islamabad for now, at least in some parts of the city, but we suspect it will not last long. This will leave people to rely on Wi-Fi and other connection services for the time being, that is, if the government doesn’t shut down internet as well.