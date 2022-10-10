Easypaisa App Down Across Pakistan

Easypaisa, one of Pakistan’s leading digital payments app, has been down across the country for a number of hours.

Instead of letting the users sign in the android app of Easypaisa is displaying the message, “Network Error. Please try again shortly.”

The issue has also been highlighted by multiple users on Twitter, with some tagging the official handle of the company. However, there has been no direct response from the company on the issue.

Surprisingly, marketing content is being posted on the company’s official handle with users complaining of the app being down receiving the standard response, “Hi, we are here for your help! Please inbox us the issue details so we can check & assist you in the best possible way.”

Once again easypaisa services are down in peshawar, No transactions or money transfer is possible right now @easypaisa — Mazhar Khan (@MazharTweets_) October 10, 2022

Why easypaisa is down in karachi🫠🫠🫠 — Hassan Mirza (@hassan_hunn__) October 10, 2022

ProPakistani contacted Easypaisa for a comment on the outage but the company has so far not issued any response.