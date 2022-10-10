Increase in PIA’s Fare for China Due to Low Demand and Higher Fuel Prices, Senate Body Informed

The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation was informed on Monday that the reasons for exorbitant PIA fares on the China route were negligible passenger demand, increased fuel prices and currency depreciation.

Senate Standing Committee on Aviation, meeting under the chairmanship of Senator Hidayatullah, was also apprised that the capacity restriction has also been imposed on Pakistan by the Chinese government according to which PIA cannot operate with more than 75 percent of the total aircraft capacity.

The committee also discussed several issues including the appointment and emoluments of the Director General Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), negligence of PIA staff at Dubai Airport, PIA letting out seven slots at Heathrow Airport to other international airlines, expensive PIA fares on the China route and development of General Aviation space at Jinnah International and Islamabad International Airports.

Appointment of DG CAA

Discussing the appointment and emoluments of DG CAA, the committee showed concern regarding the eligibility criteria and stressed the need to address the matter at the earliest. The committee also enquired about the reasons for the position not being readvertised.

The Ministry of Aviation informed the committee that this was a hard area appointment and was conducted via the Establishment Division. It asserted that the competence and honesty of the officer could not be challenged. Details of all appointments made during his tenure will be shared with the committee.

Negligence Towards Passengers

Regarding the matter of negligence of PIA staff towards passengers, the committee was informed that action had been taken according to local labor laws. Both employees have been suspended and have been advised to report to Town Office Dubai.

The Country Manager has been asked to evaluate their retention or otherwise. The committee was of the view that the issue is of grave concern and must be addressed accordingly. Gross violation of public needs cannot be tolerated.

Heathrow Incident

Deliberating over PIA letting out seven slots at Heathrow Airport to international airlines, the committee enquired about the profit margin that the PIA would attain through this. The committee was informed that all modalities will be worked out correspondingly. Currently, on the UK and Europe routes, PIA would obtain 3/4th share whereas other airlines obtain 1/4th.

Aviation Space at Airports

While discussing the development of general aviation space at Jinnah International and Islamabad International AirportS, the committee asserted that PIA must review the Lahore Airport model. PIA assured the committee that all efforts will be made in this regard and that a detailed feasibility report along with costs will be shared with the committee.

Members of the Committee who attended the meeting were Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, and Senator Afnan Ullah Khan. Movers of Motions and Petitions present were Senator Azam Khan Swati, Senator Bharamand Khan Tangi, and Senator Naseeb Ullah Bazai along with senior officers from the Ministry of Aviation.