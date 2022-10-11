iPhone 16 May Have No Ports At All: Analyst

It is no news that Apple will soon be forced to switch to USB-C ports for their iPhones due to new laws imposed by the EU. Rumor has it that the next iPhone coming in 2023 will switch to USB-C due to these laws, but industry experts predict that it will only be a stopgap to Apple’s port dilemma.

Bloomberg analyst and renowned Apple tipster Mark Gurman says that USB-C iPhones will only be a temporary workaround as Apple eventually plans to go completely wireless. According to rumors, the iPhone 15 will be the only one with USB-C before going completely portless next year with the iPhone 16.

However, iPhone 15 will not be the only one to do so as other devices including the base iPad will also transition to USB-C later this year. Other accessories including AirPods Pro, Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and others will slowly make the jump as well, according to the analyst.

The EU law specifically exempts devices that only support wireless charging, like the Apple Watch, and that is exactly what Apple is planning to do. Gurman believes that iPhones will gradually switch over to wireless charging only, with MagSafe. Even iPads are expected to drop wired charging eventually, falling in line with Apple’s ambition of a wireless future.

Moreover, Gurman says that Apple wants to present the USB-C transition as its own idea rather than an imposed law, which is why it has been stubborn with Lightning port on iPhones despite switching to USB-C on its iPads and Macs. Not to mention, USB-C will also allow for faster file transfers for iPhones’ 4K ProRes videos. Even Wi-Fi transfer speeds are faster than the current speeds you get with the Lightning port.