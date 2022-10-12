Pakistan Qualifies for Final of Tri-Nation Series in New Zealand

Pakistan and New Zealand have successfully qualified for the tri-nation series final after the home side defeated Bangladesh by a margin of 48 runs on Wednesday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

It was the third consecutive loss for the Shakib Al Hasan-led side, who had lost to Men in Green in the series opener and back-to-back games against the Black Caps. They will play their final encounter against Pakistan on Thursday.

Following their penultimate group stage encounter against Bangladesh tomorrow, the Babar Azam-led team will now come face to face against the home side in the final scheduled on Friday, October 14 at Hagley Oval.

It is worth noting that the tri-nation series served as a warm-up for all three teams ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia starting on October 16, with Sri Lanka facing Namibia in the first qualifying round game.

The Men in Green had a successful season in the shortest format of the game this year, reaching the final of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 and now qualifying for the tri-series final in New Zealand.

Here is the updated points table: