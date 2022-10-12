Pakistan Reaches Quarter Finals of Street Child Football World Cup 2022

Pakistan continued their winning streak as they outclassed Qatar and Bosnia in Street Child Football World Cup. With this, Pakistan has qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Pakistan has now won three out of their four games in the Street Child Football World Cup being played in Qatar. Delivering outstanding performance, Pakistan thumped Qatar as well as Bosnia to progress to the quarter-finals.

Tufail Khan helped Pakistan outplay Bosnia with his second hat trick as Pakistan defeated Bosnia by 3-0. In the match against the home team Qatar, Tufail Khan Shinwari and Mohammad Adeel scored three goals each, while Mohammad Ali and Mohammad Junaid each chipped in with a goal. In reply, Qatar failed to get any goals as Pakistan won by a huge margin of 8-0.

The team has decided to dedicate successive victories to the flood victims in Pakistan.