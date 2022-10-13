Pakistan and South Korea Sign Defense Deal

Pakistan and South Korea have signed a major defense cooperation agreement to further consolidate the bilateral military relationship between both countries.

According to details, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the two-day visit of Pakistan’s Defence Secretary, Hamood-uz-Zaman, to South Korea.

Pakistan’s Defense Secretary and South Korea’s Vice Minister for National Defense, Shin Beom Chul, signed the MoU in an official ceremony that was attended by notable dignitaries from both sides.

The Defense Secretary also called on various South Korean officials during the visit and explored ways to further cement defense cooperation between the two countries.

Before the signing of the MoU, Hamood-uz-Zaman and Shin Beom Chul held a one-on-one meeting and reviewed all aspects of defense cooperation among both nations.

While expressing satisfaction over the blossoming military ties between the two states, both dignitaries agreed to further enhance cooperation in the field of defense in the coming years.