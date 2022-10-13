RDA to Take Action Against Illegal Constructions in Rawalpindi

The Director General (DG) of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Saif Anwar Jappa, has ordered the Building Control Wing (BCW) to remove illegal constructions on Adiala and Shahpur Roads in the metropolis.

In this regard, RDA’s spokesperson stated that the DG has issued directives to register an FIR against the marriage hall owners at Mouza Dagal on Adiala Road and has also demanded the removal of illegal shops on the same road.

Furthermore, DG has asked BCW to undertake a survey on fees for the approval of illegal buildings, issue commercialization notices, and regularize all illegal residential and commercial structures on the above-mentioned roads.

In addition, Jappa has urged the citizens to not invest in the unlawful and unregistered housing schemes operating in the metropolis, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, the marketers have been told to stop their promotion and acquire a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the RDA in accordance with the law or face legal action.

Separately, RDA has sought assistance from the Punjab Planning and Development (P&D) Board to hire another consultancy firm for the Ring Road (R3) project in the metropolis.

The development comes after it disqualified two other firms, on technical grounds, that had shown interest in the third-party verification of the ideal route plan for the R3.

According to the Chief Engineer RDA, Dr. Habib Randhawa, work on hiring a third party is underway and the authority awaits P&D Board’s approval.