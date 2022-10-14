Official Confirms India’s Tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 is on BCCI’s Agenda

In the second half of 2023, Pakistan is set to host the 50-over Asia Cup and It will be the second time that it will host the event in the history of the tournament. Pakistan last hosted the event in 2008, when Sri Lanka won the title.

The biggest concern around the event is India’s participation, which is still up in the air because the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to determine whether or not to send the Rohit-Sharma-led side to Pakistan.

However, one of the BCCI officials has said that the decision to send the Men in Blue to Pakistan is subject to the approval of the Indian government at the moment, but it is absolutely on the board’s agenda right now.

The official further said, “It will be subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always.

“There is always the possibility of hosting the event in the UAE, as was done for this year’s Asia Cup,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan hosted Australia for a full-fledged series, the West Indies for an ODI series, and England for a T20I series. England will return for the Test and ODI series later this year.

It is also worth noting that Pakistan will host the Kane Williamson-led side twice in 2023 for the Tests, ODIs, and T20I series. Pakistan will then host the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.