USC Announces Huge Price Reductions on a Variety of Items

The Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) has announced a substantial reduction in the prices of various goods effective immediately across its all outlets across country.

The price of Vegetable Banaspati Eva 1kg has been lowered by Rs. 31 to Rs. 524 from Rs. 555. The price of Eva Cooking Oil 1-liter stand-up pouch and 1-liter pillow has been reduced by Rs. 16 to Rs. 526 and Rs. 516 respectively, from Rs. 542 and Rs. 532.

The price of Maan Cooking Oil 1-liter has been lowered by Rs. 10 to Rs. 498 from Rs. 508. The price of Habib Oil 5-kg tin has been cut by Rs. 85 to Rs. 2,595 from Rs. 2,680; the price of Habib Oil 1-liter pouch has been lowered by Rs. 10 to Rs. 526 from Rs. 536; and the price of Habib Ghee 5-kg tin has been reduced by Rs. 85 to Rs. 2,615 from Rs. 2,700.

Similarly, the price of Dalda Oil 5-liter tin has been lowered by Rs. 25 to Rs. 2,675 from Rs. 2,700; the price of Dalda Ghee 5-kg tin has been reduced by Rs. 30 to Rs. 2,625 from Rs. 2,655; and the price of Dalda Oil 1-liter pouch has been reduced by Rs. 5 to Rs. 532 from Rs. 537 for all USC zones excluding the Karachi zone.

Prices of Dalda Foods for Karachi Zone

The price of Dalda Oil 5-liter tin has been reduced by Rs. 25 to Rs. 2,670 from Rs. 2695; the price of Dalda Ghee 5-kg tin has been reduced by Rs. 35 to Rs. 2,620 from Rs. 2,655; the price of Dalda Oil 1-liter pouch has been lowered by Rs. 5 to Rs. 532 from Rs. 536; and the price of a 1-kg pouch of Dalda ghee has been reduced by Rs. 6 to Rs. 520 from Rs. 526 for all USC zones except the Karachi zone.