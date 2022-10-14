Shadab Khan Gifts His Trousers to Female Fan Who Proposed Him [Video]

A female Kiwi fan in New Zealand proposed the Pakistan vice-captain, Shadab Khan, following which the all-rounder gifted her his trousers.

The national squad held a meetup with fans post the tri-series victory in New Zealand when a female fan expressed her love for Shadab Khan. The New Zealander told Shadab Khan that she loved her and asked him to marry her. While Shadab Khan did not reply to the crazy proposal, the girl kept on asking him for his kit. Shadab Khan then gave her a shirt. Later, the fan demanded his trousers as well.

While the internet sees the incident as an awkward as well as hilarious one, it must be noted that Shadab Khan initially gave her a shirt but the fan kept on insisting and took the trousers too.