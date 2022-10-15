Babar Azam’s Father Asks Fans to Respect Aftab Iqbal’s Opinion

Azam Siddique, the father of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, has defended popular TV program host, Aftab Iqbal, who came under fire for criticizing Babar Azam, requesting the public to respect the TV host’s opinion.

On his official Instagram page, Siddique wrote “Aftab Iqbal may have said something about Babar which he has also explained and there may have been some misunderstanding. I consider him the best teacher of Urdu.”

“He appears to be doing a lot for Urdu in his programs, and I am asking the public and Babar’s fans to respect and honor his opinion. Babar really doesn’t know him, but I have known him for a long time,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the recently concluded tri-series in New Zealand, Aftab Iqbal was trolled on social media for criticizing Babar Azam’s egoism and claiming that he was no longer a star in his eyes.

Days later, the all-format captain responded to Aftab’s criticism in an unusual manner during a press conference, saying “By the way, I don’t know who you are talking about. I don’t even know him. Such things happen whether we lose or win.”

The 27-year-old has gone to Australia for the captain’s press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022, following the Men in Green’s tri-nation series victory over Kane Williamson’s side at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.