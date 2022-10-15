ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on tapmad

Gear up cricket enthusiasts, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is right around the corner and its going to be streaming live in HD on tapmad!

16 nations are all set to make their mark in Australia. For some the tournament will be a chance to emerge as champions, and for some it will be a shot at redemption.

ICC has announced the host cities – Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. The semi-finals would take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground and the Adelaide Oval, with the final taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Take a look at all the participating teams:

Australia England New Zealand Pakistan South Africa India Afghanistan Bangladesh Sri Lanka West Indies Namibia Scotland Ireland Netherlands UAE Zimbabwe

Given Pakistan’s spine-tingling run to the semi-finals in 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup where they won all five of their group stage games for their best result since 2012, we’re hoping that the boys will keep the same momentum up and bring the trophy home this year!

Looks like a tournament you wouldn’t want to miss! Especially given that Shaheen Afridi will be making his much-awaited comeback to the Pakistan squad and with Rauf, Nawaz, Naseem, and Babar’s exceptional performances in the previous matches.

As we previously mentioned, tapmad has acquired the streaming rights for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. They will be showing the entire tournament live in HD.

Speaking of streaming, tapmad has truly redefined the streaming experience for users in Pakistan by consecutively and successfully streaming one huge tournament after another. They recently streamed Asia Cup, Pak vs Eng T20 series, and the Tri Nations Series – all of which is HD quality.

In case you don’t know, tapmad is Pakistan’s first OTT platform, with the rights to live streaming over 100 live channels in the categories of entertainment, news, and sports along with several On Demand videos. You can easily download the app, available on both, Android and iOS.

They have a standard subscription of PKR 199 per month, with a promotional offer of PKR 1 for the first week. Once subscribed, not only can you enjoy watching ICC Men’s T20 World Cup but you also get access to their entire media library which includes multiple channels such as Tensports, F1, etc.

How to Subscribe

Go to https://bit.ly/3D05hBA

Choose your desired payment method

Enter your credentials

Set your pin

Login and enjoy streaming!

Or Download the App

For schedule updates and news, stay tuned to the tapmad Sports Facebook page!