T20 World Cup Points Table — Namibia and Netherlands Register Wins

The opening day of the T20 World Cup brought in a huge surprise as Namibia opened their campaign in some style. Namibia were sensational as they caused a major upset by defeating Asian champions, Sri Lanka in the first match of the mega-event.

While Sri Lanka had a strong grip on the match up until the first-half of the first innings, Namibia fought back as they managed to score 163/7 in their innings. Namibia’s bowlers were outstanding as they bowled out Sri Lanka for 108 inside 19 overs. They registered a win by 55-run win to hand their net run rate a huge boost.

The second match saw a thrilling encounter as Netherlands narrowly defeated UAE by 3 wickets. UAE were abysmal with the bat early on as they could only manage 111 runs in their innings. Netherlands, cruising in the run-chase in the powerplay, struggled as UAE fought back valiantly. At the end, Netherlands scored the winning runs with three wickets and one ball to spare.

Here is the updated points table:

Group A

Team Matches Wins Losses No Result Points Net Run Rate Namibia 1 1 0 0 2 +2.75 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 +0.097 UAE 1 0 1 0 0 -0.097 Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0 0 -2.75

