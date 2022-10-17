CEO KFC Pakistan Raza Pirbhai Appointed Vice President of American Business Council

Raza Pirbhai, Chief Executive Officer at KFC Pakistan (Gray Mackenzie Restaurants), has been appointed the Vice President of the American Business Council.

Raza has been leading the company since 2014 and envisions making KFC Pakistan the country’s most loved and trusted food retail brand.

He has over two decades of experience serving FMCGs and local enterprises, with highlights including Pizza Hut, Augere, and Zulfiqar Industry Limited (ZIL). Raza is a Cornell graduate and holds a diploma in “Strategic Restaurant Management” from Yum University.

As a catalyst of growth during his tenure, KFC Pakistan has become the fastest-growing market globally with double-digit growth for the past 7 years.

Raza is an advocate for the inclusion of differently-abled individuals in Pakistan. Under his leadership, KFC Pakistan and Mitao Bhook Foundation support the education of over 2,100 differently-abled individuals and employ over 250 deaf individuals, lovingly referred to as “Hearing with Heart.